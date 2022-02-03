New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing details for this year’s New Japan Cup tournament, as well as the schedule for the next two months of action. Full details are below.

February 7 sees the start of a huge couple of months on NJPW World. The return of live-action to the service also sees the return of live English ringside commentary, with more action to come in Sendai, Osaka, Korakuen and Sapporo to come across six live events.

March is even bigger, with the announcement today of 16 live events in March, all with live English ringside coverage.

It all starts March 1 with the 50th Anniversary Event in Nippon Budokan. This historic night will be a celebration of half a century of New Japan, a night that is not to be missed.

Just 24 hours later, New Japan Cup 2022 gets underway with first round action in the Budokan. The single-elimination tournament will continue through the month across Japan, culminating with two nights in Osaka Jo Hall. Every step of the way, NJPW World will have you covered with live English commentary ringside!

The forthcoming NJPW World Schedule is as follows, with every event listed available in English:

FEBRUARY

5 NJPW STRONG: New Beginning USA night 1

7 New Year’s Golden Series, Korakuen Hall (LIVE), Lion’s Roar Episode 5

11 New Year’s Golden Series, Xebio Arena Sendai (LIVE)

12 NJPW STRONG: New Beginning USA night 2

13 New Year’s Golden Series, EDION Arena Osaka (LIVE)

14 Lion’s Roar Episode 6

15 New Year’s Golden Series, Korakuen Hall (LIVE)

16 New Year’s Golden Series, Korakuen Hall (*World broadcast after event)

17 New Year’s Golden Series, Korakuen Hall (*World broadcast after event)

19 New Year’s Golden Series, Hokkai Kita-Yell (LIVE), NJPW STRONG: New Beginning USA night 3

20 New Year’s Golden Series, Hokkai Kita-Yell (LIVE)

21 Lion’s Roar Episode 7

26 NJPW STRONG: New Beginning USA night 4

28 Lion’s Roar Episode 8

MARCH

1 NJPW 50th Anniversary, Budokan Hall (LIVE) *outside Japan only

2 New Japan Cup, Budokan Hall (LIVE)

5 NJPW STRONG: RIVALS Night 1

6 New Japan Cup, Big Palette Fukushima (LIVE)

7 New Japan Cup, Ota-ku Prefectural Gymnasium (LIVE), Lion’s Roar Episode 9

9 New Japan Cup, Korakuen Hall (LIVE)

10 New Japan Cup, Aimesse Yamanashi (LIVE)

12 New Japan Cup, Dolphins Arena Aichi (LIVE), NJPW STRONG: RIVALS Night 2

13 New Japan Cup, Baycom Gymnasium (LIVE)

14 New Japan Cup, Takamatsu City General Gymnasium #1 (LIVE), Lion’s Roar Episode 10

15 New Japan Cup, ZIP Arena Okayama (LIVE)

17 New Japan Cup, Twin Messe Shizuoka South Hall (LIVE)

18 New Japan Cup, Korakuen Hall (LIVE)

19 NJPW STRONG: RIVALS Night 3

20 New Japan Cup, Aore Nagaoka (LIVE)

21 New Japan Cup, Aore Nagaoka (LIVE), Lion’s Roar Episode 11

26 New Japan Cup, Osaka-Jo Hall (LIVE), NJPW STRONG: RIVALS Night 4

27 New Japan Cup Final, Osaka-Jo Hall (LIVE)

28 Lion’s Roar Episode 12