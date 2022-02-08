New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing this week’s matchup for the promotion’s broadcast on the AXS TV channel. Check it out below.

Fans across the US on AXS and around the world on Fight Network have continued to enjoy NJPW classics over the last several weeks, as we countdown to all new episodes starting in March.

This week, we jump to 2019 in the archives, and Switchblade Jay White challenging then IWGP heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi at New Beginning in Osaka. White had defeated Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom to stake his claim to the title that tanahashi beat Kenny Omega for in the Tokyo Dome, and had let the world know that the Switchblade Era was about to arrive, but Tanahashi was not willing to let the Ace Age end easily.

Fans can catch Jay White on IMPACT Thursday at 8/7c on AXS, and then watch him in NJPW immediately after this week!