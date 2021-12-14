New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that on Christmas Day a special “Best of” NJPW STRONG episode will air for free on New Japan World and FITE TV, which will include some of the top matchups and moments from the program over the last year. Fans will also get a chance to vote on their favorite moments in an upcoming online poll. Details are below.

This Saturday night will see Fred Rosser challenge Tom Lawlor for the STRONG Openweight Championship in our main event. It’ll be the final new episode of STRONG this year, but we will have a special treat on Christmas Day!

The Best of STRONG 2021 will return Saturday December 25 at 8/7c and will be FREE to watch on NJPW World, FITE and YouTube. The best matches and moments as chosen by the STRONG broadcast team will highlight the episode!

We want to know your picks as well! Stay tuned for the Best of STRONG fan poll 2021, starting as soon as STRONG finishes this week! Choose your favourite STRONG match of the year, and vote on social media- five lucky winners will receive the latest I Love NJPW T-shirt design!

Get ready to share your voice on the best pure professional wrestling show on the planet!