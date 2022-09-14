New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced on Twitter that due to high demand for their Rumble on 44th Street in New York next month an additional show has been added, which is entitled “The Night Before njrumble: A Halloween Special. The show takes place on October 27th from the the Palladium in Times Square, with tickets set to go on sale this Friday.

Special presale TOMORROW!

At this time no matches have been announced. Stay tuned for more updates.