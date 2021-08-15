During last night’s NJPW Resurgence special the promotion announced their next pay per view event in the U.S. will be the Battle of the Valley event, which will take place on November 13th from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California. Full details, including a list of stars who are expected to appear, can be found in the press release below.

Fans at the Torch at L.A. Coliseum were treated to a special announcement during Resurgence. California will not have to wait too long for more live NJPW action as Saturday November 13 sees New Japan return to the San Jose Civic for the first time since the fall of 2019 and New Japan Showdown.

Battle in the Valley will see some huge names collide, including Jon Moxley, Tomohiro Ishii, Jay White and more for a major caliber event! Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday August 17 with some major announcements to be made very soon!

NJPW BATTLE IN THE VALLEY

Saturday, November 13 2021, San Jose Civic

Tickets on sale Tuesday August 17 9AM Pacific

Participating wrestlers

‘Switchblade’ Jay White

‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor

‘Death Rider’ Jon Moxley

‘Stone Pitbull’ Tomohiro Ishii

David Finlay

‘Flamboyant’ Juice Robinson

‘Man of the Hour’ Lio Rush

‘Young Gun’ Hikuleo

‘Mr. No Days Off’ Fred Rosser

Ren Narita