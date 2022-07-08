Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been announced for the NJPW Music City Mayhem event held during Starrcast V weekend.

NJPW has announced Moxley vs. El Desperado in a No DQ Match for Music City Mayhem. This will be the main event of the show.

Moxley vs. Desperado was made after Desperado issued a challenge after a New Japan Road event in Tokyo last week, which you can see below. NJPW noted that Moxley accepted under the condition that this is a No DQ bout.

They wrote, “After El Desperado was part of Suzuki-Gun’s partnership with the Jericho Appreciation Society at Forbidden Door, the masked rudo wants another taste of a mutual enemy of both Minoru Suzuki and Chris Jericho- and someone who just so happens to be the Interim AEW World Champion. Desperado issued a challenge to Jon Moxley backstage at Korakuen Hall last week, and the Death Rider has accepted, but under the condition that this is a no disqualification match.”

Besides the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door main event, this will be Moxley’s first NJPW match since working the Fatal 4 Way for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title at Capital Collision on May 14. That match saw Juice Robinson win the title by defeating Moxley, former champion Hiroshi Tanahashi, and current champion Will Ospreay. Moxley’s last NJPW singles match was a win over Ospreay at Windy City Riot on April 16.

NJPW Music City Mayhem is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN. The event will air live on FITE TV at 3pm ET.

No other matches have been announced for Music City Mayhem as of this writing, but Kushida and Hiromu Takahashi are advertised.

