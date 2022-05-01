New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full list of participants for this year’s Best of the Super Juniors 29, which will include stars from IMPACT Wrestling, CMLL, AEW, and of course, NJPW. The tournament begins on May 15 and concludes on June 2. Check out the two blocks below.

Competing in the A-Block: Hiromu Takahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi, Taiji Ishimori, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, SHO, Ace Austin, YOH, Clark Conners, Francesco Akira, Alex Zayne.

Competing in the B-Block: El Desperado, Master Wato, DOUKI, El Lindaman, Robbie Eagles, Titan, BUSHI, Wheeler Yuta, TJP, El Phantasmo

The winner of the BOSJ tournament challenges for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight championship at a future date, usually at the promotion’s biggest show of the year, WrestleKingdom.