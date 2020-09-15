New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the brackets for the upcoming 8-Man Lion’s Break Crown tournament, which will be heavily featured on their weekly program NJPW Strong.
Here are your first round bouts:
-The DKC versus Logan Riegel
-Jordan Clearwater versus Clark Connors
-Barrett Brown versus Danny Limelight
-Adrian Quest versus Blake Christian
Press release is below:
As 20 of the very best in professional wrestling today get set to do battle over the course of the coming month in G1 Climax 30, eight of the very best future stars in wrestling will get a chance to compete for the very first Lion’s Break Crown this fall on NJPW STRONG. Four first round matchups will take place next week on NJPW STRONG, with the semi-finals taking place on October 1 and finals on October 8.
With high fliers like Adrian Quest and Blake Christian, the grappling versus power nmatchup of Clark Connors and Jordan Clearwater, the martial artistry of the DKC against Logran Reiegel, and the all round potential of Danny Limelight and Barrett Brown, this tournament is somethign NJPW STRONG fans will not want to take their eyes off of!