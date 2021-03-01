NJPW has announced the card for their 49th Anniversary Show on March 4 at Budokan Hall.
The main event will see IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Kota Ibushi defending both titles against new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion El Desperado. Here is the card:
- Kota Ibushi vs. El Desperado in a special singles match
- New Japan Cup first round: Tetsuya Natio vs. The Great-O-Khan
- New Japan Cup first round: Satoshi Kojima vs. Jeff Cobb
- Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Toa Henare, and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. EVIL, KENTA, Chase Owens, Jay White, and Taiji Ishimori
- Master Wato, Gabriel Kidd, Tomoaki Honma and Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi, Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., and DOUKI