NJPW Announces Card For Sengoku Lord Event, Will Feature Two Title Matches

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the card for their July 25th Sengoku Lord event in Nagoya, which will feature new double IWGP champion EVIL defending against the IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion Hiromu Takahashi in the show’s main event. Check out the full match lineup below.

-EVIL versus Hirmomu Takahashi for the IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight Championships

-Shingo Takagi versus El Desperado for the IWGP NEVER Openweight championship

-Kazuchika Okada versus Yijuro Takahashi

-Hiroshi Tanahashi/Kota Ibushi/Yuji Nagata/Master Wato/Hiroyoshi Tenzan versus Minoru Suzuki/Zack Sabre Jr./DOUKI/Taichi/Yoshinobu Kanemaru

-Hirooki Goto/SHO/YOSHI-HASHI versus Tetsuya Natio/SANADA/BUSHI

-Ryusuke Taguchi/Tomoaki Honma/Togi Makabe/Satoshi Kojima versus Tomohiro Ishii/Toru Yano/Yota Tsuji/Gabriel Kidd

-Taiji Ishimori versus Yuya Uemura