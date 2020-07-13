NJPW Announces Card For Sengoku Lord Event, Will Feature Two Title Matches

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the card for their July 25th Sengoku Lord event in Nagoya, which will feature new double IWGP champion EVIL defending against the IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion Hiromu Takahashi in the show’s main event. Check out the full match lineup below.
-EVIL versus Hirmomu Takahashi for the IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight Championships
-Shingo Takagi versus El Desperado for the IWGP NEVER Openweight championship
-Kazuchika Okada versus Yijuro Takahashi
-Hiroshi Tanahashi/Kota Ibushi/Yuji Nagata/Master Wato/Hiroyoshi Tenzan versus Minoru Suzuki/Zack Sabre Jr./DOUKI/Taichi/Yoshinobu Kanemaru
-Hirooki Goto/SHO/YOSHI-HASHI versus Tetsuya Natio/SANADA/BUSHI
-Ryusuke Taguchi/Tomoaki Honma/Togi Makabe/Satoshi Kojima versus Tomohiro Ishii/Toru Yano/Yota Tsuji/Gabriel Kidd
-Taiji Ishimori versus Yuya Uemura
- Chris Jericho Says He Never Had A Problem Working With Ryback, Lists WWE Stars Who Were A Little More Difficult
- Matt Hardy Says He’s Concerned WWE Is Putting “Unneeded Pressure” On Jeff Hardy, Talks Addict Angle
- Charlotte Flair Issues Statement Confirming That She’s Taking Some Time Off, Shares Story About Suffering From Silicone Poisoning
- Rusev Provides More Details On His COVID-19 Diagnosis, Updates Fans On Lana’s Parents
- Bonus Episode Of Undertaker: Last Ride Coming To WWE Network
- Drew McIntyre Says He Had To Talk Heath Slater Into Making Raw Appearance: “Mentally He Has Moved On”
- Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre React to Slater’s RAW Return, Slater on His Future
- Rumors on WWE SummerSlam, Evolution 2 and a Possible Debut for Tessa Blanchard
- Chris Jericho Reacts to WWE’s “Eye For An Eye” Match Announcement
- AEW Star Billy Gunn Sends Cease & Desist Letter to Indie Wrestler
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing