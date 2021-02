NJPW has revealed the full lineups for both nights of their Castle Attack shows, which are taking place at Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan on Saturday, February 27 and Sunday, February 28.

Night Two

Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL

Jay White vs. Tomohiro Ishii

KOPW 2021 trophy holder Toru Yano defends against Chase Owens

Hirooki Goto vs. Tama Tonga

YOSHI-HASHI vs. Tanga Loa

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima vs. The Great O-Khan, Will Ospreay & Jeff Cobb

Night Two