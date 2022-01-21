New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that one superstar, who will rename unnamed, presented a high-temperature earlier today, and has been removed from this evening’s Golden Series card, along with six other stars who were around him. Full details, including the match changes, are below.

One of the participants on the fourth match of January 20’s Korakuen Hall card today presented with a high temperature. In accordance with COVID-19 protocols, and out of an abundance of caution, the wrestler, and all six participants in yesterday’s match, have been removed from this evening’s New Year’s Golden Series night two card.

The following changes have been made to the event:

-Six matches will be on the card

4th Match

Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs Minoru Suzuki, Taichi & DOUKI ->

Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI

5th Match

Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & TAKA Michinoku ->

Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & YOH vs EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Dick Togo & SHO

6th Match

Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & YOH vs EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Dick Togo & SHO ->

Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Togi Makabe vs Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & Shingo Takagi