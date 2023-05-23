NJPW issued the following press release announcing a change to two matches at the June 4th Dominion pay-per-view.

Due to an injury to Mark Davis Aussie Open was forced to vacate the IWGP Tag Team Championship. This means that the House of Torture and CHAOS will battle in a traditional tag team matchup to determine new champions.

Also…Will Ospreay defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Resurgence this past weekend, which means he will now face Lance Archer at Dominion, with the winner going on to challenge Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship.

NJPW Dominion will take place on Sunday, June 4 from Osaka-jō Hall in Osaka, Japan. The event will air live on NJPW World. Below is the current card:

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Yota Tsuji vs. SANADA (c)

NEVER Openweight Title Match

El Phantasmo vs. David Finlay (c)

IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match

Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI vs. EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi

NJPW World Television Title Match

Jeff Cobb vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (c)

Tournament Finals to Determine New #1 Contender to IWGP United States Heavyweight Title

Lance Archer vs. Will Ospreay

Winner will earn future title shot from Kenny Omega.

Jon Moxley will be in action