New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the competitors and lineup for the 2021 Best of the Super Juniors tournament. Similar to the G1 Climax wrestlers will battle each other in a Round-Robin formula, with the winner receiving a shot at the IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion at WrestleKingdom 16. The current champion, El Desperado, will also be participating in the tournament.

COMPETITORS: Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato, Robbie Eagles, SHO, YOH, Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, DOUKI, Taiji Ishimori, and El Phantasmo. A graphic containing the match schedule can be seen below.