NJPW has announced that tickets for its May 21st Resurgence event are delayed going on sale.
The promotion announced the event at the beginning of the month, which will take place from the iconic Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California. Tickets were set to go on sale today but NJPW has since issued a press release revealing that there is a delay due to seating arrangements.
Full details can be found below.
On Sunday May 21, Resurgence sees NJPW return to the iconic Walter Pyramid in Long Beach California.
Tickets had been scheduled to go on sale for Resurgence on March 15. However, to allow for alterations in seat and staging layout, there will be a delay to the scheduled on sale date.
We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Please check www.njpw1972.com and social media for updates when a new on sale date is confirmed.