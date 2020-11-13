New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the annual New Year’s Dash event, which always follows the promotion’s biggest show of the year WrestleKingdom, will be taking place on January 6th from the legendary Tokyo Dome. Full details can be found below.

It’s one of the most exciting, unpredictable nights of the year, and in 2021, New Year Dash!! will help kick off the new year in Tokyo Dome City Hall!

NJPW hits Tokyo Dome City Hall for the first time in nine years on January 6, as we witness the fallout from Wrestle Kingdom 15. In 2020, New Year Dash saw Jyushin Thunder Liger’s emotional retirement, and Jay White and KENTA brutally attack Tetsuya Naito and SANADA after a memorable main event. With the card for the evening not announced until the action gets underway, what will unfold January 6 2021?