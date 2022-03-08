New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that company star Ryusuke Taguchi will be participating in the company’s next online meet and greet with fans, which includes the former two-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion signing a bunch of goods and merchandise for fans to bid on. Full details are below.

The Funky Weapon, Ryusuke Taguchi is holding a meet & greet with his fans online! To join, purchase his signed goods and you can ask him any questions you like! Simply join him and NJPW on YouTube on March 22 for an online meet & greet!

How to participate】

Purchase relevant goods on Tokon Shop Global.

[Autographed] Ryusuke Taguchi Portrait(A)

[Autographed] Ryusuke Taguchi Portrait(B)

[Autographed] Ryusuke Taguchi Portrait(C)

[Autograph]Ryusuke Taguchi “dot swrestler” T-shirt

[Autograph]ROCKY & TAGUCHI MEGA COACHES T-SHIRT

[Autograph]RYUSUKE TAGUCHI TOTE BAG

[Autograph]Taguchi Japan Long Towel (USA)

※※Please enter a message or question in the memo field at the time of purchase!※ ※

・ You can purchase goods even during the live event!

・ Please note that these goods have a limited quantity and will be discontinued when sold out.

・ We cannot guarentee personalization requests for these items.

■ Event information:

Host media: YouTube Live (New Japan Pro-Wrestling English YouTube site)

Date and time: Tues., Mar 22, 2022 7:00 PM: Los Angeles time

(10:00 PM: NY time /Mar 23, 12:00 PM: Japan time)

(There is a possibility the meet & greet may be either extended or finished early)

Participants:

Ryusuke Taguchi, Chis Charlton

This event is planned to last for 60 mins.

・ We reserve the right to moderate any messages and questions should the content be unsuitable.

・ If you purchase during the live on the day, or depending on the order of purchase, you may not have your question answered or have your goods signed during the live event. Autographed goods will be sent to you. We apologize for any inconvenience.

・Signed goods are assigned at random and you may not receive the exact item that is signed during the livestream.

・Event subject to cancellation due to wrestler injury or other unforeseen circumstance.

■Important!

* Please note that payments made via credit card and PayPal will be processed as soon as the order is made.

* Customers ordering from outside the US may be subject to additional duties.

* As a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic, there is a possibility that a significant delivery delay may occur.



■ Shipping available in the following countries;

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, USA and Vietnam!

* What’s more, it can now be shipped to South Korea, Puerto Rico, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Turkey, Romania, United Arab Emirates and Thailand!



* Shipping in some countries may be temporarily unavailable due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Free shipping is available for all domestic orders over $200 and all international orders over $400!

