New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that former IWGP World Heavyweight champion Will Ospreay will take part in an online meet-and-greet with fans on November 16th. Full details, including what exclusive merchandise will be autographed, can be found below.

On November 16 at 22:00 EST / 19:00 PST Ospreay will go LIVE on YouTube and will be answering your questions and autographing exclusive merchandise!

【How to participate】

Purchase relevant goods on Tokon Shop Global.

Autographed Will Ospreay Portrait (1)

Autographed Will Ospreay Portrait (2)

Autographed Will Ospreay Portrait (3)

Autographed UNITED EMPIRE Sports Towel

Autographed United Empire – Castle T-Shirt

Autographed Ospreay Pyonsuke

Please enter a message or question in the memo field at the time of purchase!

・You can purchase goods even during the live event!

・Please note that these goods have a limited quantity and will be discontinued when sold out.

・We cannot accept personalization requests for these items.

Event information:

Host media: YouTube Live (New Japan Pro-Wrestling English YouTube site)

Date and time: Tues., Nov 16, 2021 7:00 PM: Los Angeles time

(10:00 PM: NY time /Nov 17, 12:00 PM: Japan time)

(There is a possibility the meet & greet may be either extended or finished early)

・ This event is planned to last for 60 mins.

・ We reserve the right to moderate any messages and questions should the content be unsuitable.

・ If you purchase during the live on the day, or depending on the order of purchase, you may not have your question answered or have your goods signed during the live event. Autographed goods will be sent to you. We apologize for any inconvenience.

・Signed goods are assigned at random and you may not receive the exact item that is signed during the livestream.

・Event subject to cancellation due to wrestler injury or other unforeseen circumstance.