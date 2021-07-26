New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced details for the Super Juniors Tag League, which is set to begin on August 7th and run through August 17th. The tournament will take place under traditional round-robin style brackets, and feature talent from all of the promotion’s top factions. See the list of teams competing below.

-Bullet Club (El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori)

-Roppongi 3K (SHO & YOH)

-Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

-Team One or Eight Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato

-Far East Connection (Dick Togo & Gedo)

-Tiger Mask & Robbie Eagles

Press release below: