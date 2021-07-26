New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced details for the Super Juniors Tag League, which is set to begin on August 7th and run through August 17th. The tournament will take place under traditional round-robin style brackets, and feature talent from all of the promotion’s top factions. See the list of teams competing below.
-Bullet Club (El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori)
-Roppongi 3K (SHO & YOH)
-Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
-Team One or Eight Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato
-Far East Connection (Dick Togo & Gedo)
-Tiger Mask & Robbie Eagles
Press release below:
Summer Struggle runs all the way through the remainder of August in Korakuen Hall, and after an explosive junior tag team match started proceedings at the Tokyo Dome Sunday, we will be seeing Super Junior Tag League action. Six teams will be part of the round robin league, with matches running from August 7 to 17. The top point scorers at the end of the league will be the victors, with tiebreakers also at play; if teams are still tied there will be a playoff match to determine the winners.