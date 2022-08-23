NJPW has announced details on the upcoming tournament to crown the inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion.

A press conference was held today to announce that the tournament will begin at Night 2 of Royal Quest II on Sunday, October 2 in London, England. The quarter-finals will then continue at Stardom’s event on Saturday, October 22, and then the semi-finals will be held on Sunday, October 23 at the Stardom event.

The finals of the tournament will be held at NJPW and Stardom’s Historic X-over joint show on Sunday, November 20 in Ariake, Japan.

The new IWGP Women’s Champion will then make her first title defense at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday, January 4 at the Tokyo Dome.

NJPW and Stardom previously announced that the new IWGP Women’s Champion will be defended in Japan and in the United States on NJPW events. While this will be primarily a title for NJPW, Stardom’s main titles will continue to be the World of Stardom Title and the Wonder of Stardom Title.

It was also previously announced that Stardom wrestlers will be featured on NJPW shows in the United States.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.