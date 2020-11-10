New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the entrants for this year’s World Tag League tournament, which for the first time is running in conjunction with the Best of the Super Juniors tournament due to delays from the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out the press release with the teams below.

Running alongside Best of the Super Jr. 27, World Tag League will see ten teams face off in league competition in the coming weeks, starting Sunday November 15 in Aichi and running through to Friday December 11 in the Nippon Budokan.

-David Finlay and Juice Robinson (last year’s WTL winners)

-Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi (current IWGP tag team champions)

-Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa)

-Toa Henare and Hiroshi Tanahashi

-Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI

-Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii

-Shingo Takagi and SANADA

-Yujiro Takahashi and EVIL

-Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens

-Great O-Khan and Mystery partner