NJPW Announces “Filthy” Tom Lawlor’s Debut For This Week’s Lion’s Break Collision

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that MLW superstar “Filthy” Tom Lawlor will be making his promotional debut on this Friday’s episode of Lion’s Break Collision, where the former world champion will battle NJPW regular Rocky Romero. Lawlor’s appearance on the show was revealed during the secret tapings back in June, with MLW teasing it as an inner-promotional agreement. Check out the details below.

An immense main event and an sees an immense debut this week as ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor steps in an NJPW ring for the first time. When competing in the UFC, Lawlor was not shy about expressing his love for professional wrestling with his charismatic and colourful presentation, easily backed up with skilfull violence in the cage. When he moved from eight sides to four, Lawlor found quick success in the major League Wrestling promotion, holding its heavyweight championship for five months in 2019. With submission artistry, confident aggression and an intense competitive nature, it should come as no surprise that Lawlor would find his way to New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Standing opposite him will be Rocky Romero. One of NJPW’s most decorated junior heavyweights, Romero now has to face heavyweight competition in singles action on Collision; but don’t paint Mr. Azucar as the underdog. Romero is an accomplished jiujitsu artist in his own right, and was originally tempered in the original Antonio Inoki ran L.A. Dojo. There, Romero would recall an environment where one never knew what test was coming next. Trainees were constantly being kept on their toes not just by a rising generation of fellow trainees that became the top wrestling stars of the last two decades, but also by some of the toughest MMA fighters of their own generation. Expect a hard fought mat battle in our main event.