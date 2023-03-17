NJPW has announced the first three matchups for Capital Collision in Washington DC.

The event takes place on April 15th from the Sports and Entertainment Arena, and features your favorite NJPW stars in action.

First up…Juice Robinson will be taking on former NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Fred Rosser in singles action.

Then…a massive ten-man tag team match as Team CMLL battles NJPW’s CHAOS. Full participants are below.

Finally…The West Coast Wrestling Crew will be taking on Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito on the Capital Collision kickoff.

FULL LINEUP IS BELOW:

-Juice Robinson vs. Fred Rosser

-Tomohiro Ishii, Clark Connors, The DKC, Lio Rush & Rocky Romero vs. Mike Bailey, Gabriel Kidd, KUSHIDA, Volador Jr. & Kevin Knight

-The WCWC vs. Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito