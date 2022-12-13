NJPW has announced their four-day Oceania Cup tour for Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, Australia.

The tour will will run some time next year. A joint press release from NJPW and the local Wagga Wagga government was issued today, noting that the tour is made possibly by a grant from the New South Wales government.

NJPW has not announced any talent or dates for the 2023 Oceania Cup as of this writing. The full press release can be found below:

TUESDAY DECEMBER 13 2022

TOKYO, JAPAN/WAGGA WAGGA NSW AUSTRALIA

The Wagga Wagga economy will receive a stimulus boost with an influx of visitors set to spend big in local shops, cafes and businesses in 2023, thanks to the NSW

Government’s Regional Events Acceleration Fund. Duty MLC for Wagga Wagga said a grant for GLO Sports will ensure New Japan Pro Wrestling’s 1st ever Oceania Cup event boosts regional tourism and stimulates the local economy.

“This funding will allow the event to increase visitation to town, support local businesses and boost economic recovery post pandemic and natural disasters,” Mr Fang said. “NJPW will be holding the four-day event which will incorporate fan engagement sessions, appearances from high-profile legend wrestlers, an inclusive event for people with disability and elite professional wrestlers from all over the world.”

“This iconic event will accelerate the local economy by putting Wagga Wagga on the world map and exhibiting it as a great location for future events.”

NJPW President Takami Ohbari said NJPW welcomed the funding from the NSW Government.

“After the 2022 launch of our Oceania brand TAMASHII, we are proud to bring professional wrestling to inland Australia for the first time ever in Wagga Wagga, NSW in 2023,” Mr Ohbari said. “We are truly excited to showcase NJPW fighting spirit, and we want to especially thank the NSW Government, a great friend of Japan in business and sport, for supporting NJPW.”

GLO Sports Managing Director Cam Vale said they are proud to facilitate the partnership between NJPW and the NSW Government. “GLO Sports is proud to be able to facilitate a partnership in bringing a high-profile sporting brand like NJPW to regional NSW,” Mr Vale said. “I have been fortunate to have worked with Destination NSW on many occasions in my career and I am excited about the opportunities the NJPW event will bring to engage local business and community stakeholders, showcasing Wagga Wagga as a great location for signature events like this”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the Regional Events Acceleration Fund is supporting the growth of existing regional events and attracting new major domestic and international events to regional NSW.

“Money is rolling out right across regional NSW helping local events go from strength to strength and putting regional NSW on the map,” Mr Toole said. “We know that hosting events in regional areas attracts visitors to towns, and those guests will spend money in local shops, grab a bite to eat at a local restaurant or café, and boost regional businesses and economies.”

“Since its inception, the Regional Events Acceleration Fund has supported the delivery and development of 85 events, with more than one million visitors travelling to the regional areas where these events are held.”

The $40 million Regional Events Acceleration Fund is part of the $2 billion Regional Growth Fund, designed to support growing regional centres, activate local economies and improve services and community infrastructure for regional communities.

For further information, including program guidelines and eligibility criteria, go to: nsw.gov.au/REAFund.