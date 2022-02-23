New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing four matchups for their March 20th Strong Style Evolved event from the Coliseum in Tampa St. Pete Florida. Check out the early lineup below.
-Jay White open challenge
-Blake Christian versus Shane “Swerve” Strickland
-Mascara Dorada versus TJP
-Ren Narita versus Jay Lethal
