New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced four title matchups for the company’s June 12th Dominion pay-per-view from Osaka Jo Hall in Japan. This will be the promotion’s final big event prior to the Forbidden Door crossover event with AEW in Chicago. Check out the early lineup below.

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White for the IWGP World Heavyweight championship

-Tama Tonga vs. Karl Anderson for the IWGP NEVER Openweight championship

-Jeff Cobb/Great-O-Khan vs. Bad Luck Fale/Chase Owens for the IWGP tag team championship

-Shingo Takagi vs. Taichi for the KOPW 2022 championship