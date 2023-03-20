NJPW has announced eight matches for the New Japan Cup 2023 Finals event, which is scheduled for Tuesday, March 21 at the Ao-re Nagaoka Arena in Niigata, Japan. The event will air live on NJPW World.

The event will be headlined by SANADA vs.. David Finlay in the finals of the 2023 New Japan Cup Tournament, with the winner going on to challenge IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada during Sakura Genesis from Sumo Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday, April 8.

The co-main event of the night will see IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi defend against Lio Rush. Speaking of Okada, he will also be in action on Tuesday, teaming with CHAOS stablemates & IWGP Tag Team Champions Yoshi-Hashi and Hirooki Goto to take on United Empire’s Jeff Cobb, Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher.

Below is the full card for Tuesday’s event:

* Yuto Nakashima and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Just 2 Guys (DOUKI, Taichi)

* Ryohei Oiwa and Shota Umino vs. TMDK (Kosei Fujita, NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr.)

* Tomoaki Honma, Tomohiro Ishii, NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga vs. The Bullet Club (El Phantasmo, Chase Owens, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion KENTA)

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Toru Yano, NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion Ren Narita and NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion El Desperado vs. House of Torture (EVIL, Dick Togo, Yujiro Takahashi, SHO)

* Los Ingobernables de Japón (Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito) vs. United Empire (Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan)

* CHAOS (IWGP Tag Team Champions YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada) vs. United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis)

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi defends vs. Lio Rush

* Finals of the 2023 New Japan Cup: David Finlay vs. SANADA

