New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full card for their upcoming Dontaku event, which will take place over the course of two nights (May 3rd & 4th) and feature three major title defenses and a ladder match. Check out the lineup below.

NIGHT ONE (MAY 3RD):

-Tanga Loa versus Zack Sabre Jr.

-Taichi versus Tama Tonga in a Ladder Match

-Hiroshi Tanahashi versus Jay White for the IWGP NEVER Openweight Championship

NIGHT TWO (MAY 4TH):

-YOH versus El Desperado for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

-Will Ospreay versus Shingo Takagi for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship