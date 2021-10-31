New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the full card for their November 13th Detonation event from the Riverside Municipal Auditorium in San Jose California. Check out the lineup below.

-“Filthy” Tom Lawlor versus Fred Rosser for the STRONG OPENWEIGHT championship

-Tomohiro Ishii versus Brody King

-Josh Barnett versus Alex Coughlin

-Lio Rush/Adrian Quest versus Bateman/Misterioso

-Chris Dickinson/Alex Zayne versus Jay White/Hikuleo

-Gabriel Kidd versus Jonathan Gresham

-Will Ospreay/TJP/Jeff Cobb versus Ren Narita/Karl Fredericks/Clark Connors

-Kevin Knight/The DKC versus Jordan Clearwater/Brogan Finlay