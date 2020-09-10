New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced on the full lineup for tomorrow’s New Japan Road show from the legendary Korakuen Hall, which will be the final event prior to the promotion’s G1 Climax tournament. The card will see the crowning of new IWGP junior tag team champions, and feature a NEVER six-man title matchup. Check it out below.

-Yuji Nagata/Tomoaki Honma/Satoshi Kojima versus Yuya Uemura/Gabriel Kidd/Yota Tsuji

-Hiroshi Tanahashi/Kota Ibushi/Master Wato/Ryusuke Taguchi versus Taichi/DOUKI/Minor Suzuki/Zack Sabre Jr.

-Tetsuya Naito/Shingo Takagi/SANADA versus EVIL/Dick Togo/Yujiro Takahashi

-YOSHI-HASHI/Tomohiro Ishii/Hirooki Goto versus Kazuchika Okada/SHO/Toru Yano for the IWGP NEVER Six Man tag team championship

-Hiromu Takahashi/BUSHI versus El Desperado/Yoshinobu Kanemaru for the IWGP junior tag team championship