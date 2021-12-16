New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release earlier this morning announcing the full card for night one (January 4th) and night two (January 5th) of this year’s WrestleKingdom 16 pay per view from the Tokyo Dome. Check it out below.

JANUARY 4TH:

-Shingo Takagi vs. Kazuchika Okads for the IWGP World Heavyweight title

-Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight title

-Hirooki Goto/YOSHI-HASHI vs. Taichi/ZSJ for the IWGP tag team titles

-Tomohiro Ishii vs. EVIL for the IWGP NEVER Openweight title

-Katsuyori Shibata vs. Unknown opponent

-SANADA/Tetsuya Naito/BUSHI vs. Jeff Cobb/Will Ospreay/Great O-Khan

-Rocky Romero/Hiroshi Tanahashi/Ryusuke Taghuchi vs. KENTA/Taiji Ishimori/ELP

-YOH vs. SHO

JANUARY 5TH:

-Will Ospreay challenges the winner of night one for the IWGP World Heavyweight title

-Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. KENTA for the IWGP United States title

-Tetsuya Naito vs. Jeff Cobb

-SANADA vs. The Great O-Khan

-Hirooki Goto/YOH/YOSHI-HASHI vs. EVIL/Yujiro Takahashi/SHO for the IWGP Six-Man titles

-Fatal-Four Way KOPW 2022 title match

-Mayu Iwatani/Starlight Kid vs. Tam Nakano/Saya Kamitani (STARDOM)

-Taiji Ishimori/ELP vs. Robbie Eagles/Tiger Mask vs. Ryusuke Taguchi/Rocky Romero for the IWGP Junior tag team titles