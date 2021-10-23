New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the full card for the November 6th Power Struggle pay per view, which will see five championships on the line, including Shingo Takagi defending the IWGP World Heavyweight title in the main event against Zack Sabre Jr.

-Shingo Takagi versus Zack Sabre Jr. for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title

-Hiroshi Tanahashi versus KENTA for the IWGP United States Title

-Robbie Eagles versus El Desperado for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title

-Toru Yano versus The Great-O-Khan for the KOPW 2021 Title

-Tama Tonga versus Kazuchika Okada

-Hirooki Goto/Tomohiro Ishii/YOSHI-HASHI versus Bullet Club for the IWGP NEVR Six Man titles

-Master Wato/Ryusuke Taguchi/Yuji Nagata versus Hiromu Takahashi/SANADA/BUSHI

-Togi Makabe/Tomoaki Honma/Tiger Mask versus Bullet Club

– Ryohei Oiwa/Kosei Fujita versus Yoshinobu Kanemaru/DOUKI