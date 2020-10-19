New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full lineup for the November 7th Power Struggle event from EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan. These matches were all determined following the results to this year’s G1 Climax 30. Check it out below.

-Zack Sabre Jr. versus Toru Yano for the KOPW 2020 Trophy

-Minoru Suzuki versus Shingo Takagi for the IWGP NEVER Openweight championship

-Kazuchika Okada versus The Great O-Khan

-KENTA versus Hiroshi Tanahashi for the right to challenge the IWGP U.S. champion

-Kota Ibushi versus Jay White for Ibushi’s WrestleKingdom main event spot

-EVIL versus Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Heavyweight and I.C. championship