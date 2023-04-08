NJPW has revealed the full schedule and venue location for this year’s G1 Climax 33.
The annual tournament is widely considered to be one of the most prestigious and grueling in all of pro wrestling, with the winner receiving a world title shot (currently held by SANADA) at NJPW’s biggest event of the year, WrestleKingdom.
Full details are below.
As summer approaches, so too does the tournament of tournaments. This year, G1 Climax 33 will see 19 events take place over a one month period from July 15 through August 13. With a traditional opening weekend in Hokkaido, and a return to the original final home of Ryogoku, an incredible month will see the best from around the world in a battle to be the one! Stay tuned for more details!
G1 CLIMAX 33 July 15- August 13 2023
Nights 1 & 2 July 15 & 16 Hokkaido: Hokkai Kita-Yell
Night 3 July 18 Yamagata: Yamagata Sports Center
Night 4 July 19 Miyagi: Xebio Arena Sendai
Night 5 July 21 Niigata: Aore Nagaoka
Night 6 July 23 Nagano Big Hat
Nights 7 & 8 July 25 & 26 Korakuen Hall
Night 9 July 27 Tokyo: Ota-Ku Gymnasium
Night 10 July 30 Aichi: Dolphin’s Arena
Night 11 August 1 Takamatsu: Takamatsu Gymnasium
Night 12 August 2 Hiroshima: Sun Plaza
Nights 13 & 14 August 5 & 6 Osaka: EDION Arena
Night 15 August 8 Kanagawa: Yokohama Budokan
Night 16 August 9 Shizuoka: Act City Hamamatsu
Night 17 August 10 Chiba: Funabashi Arena
Nights 18 & 19 (final) August 12 & 13 Ryogoku Sumo Hall