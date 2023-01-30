On Monday morning, NJPW announced its plans for the future of NJPW Strong.

An on-demand service, a rebranding of their United States-based live events to use the Strong name, and weekly TV content are planned. The first show under the Strong Live brand will happen on February 18th for the Battle in the Valley in San Jose, California.

Their new Strong On Demand service will be starting on March 4th.

The four-part model will continue with other shows in the US, including March’s Strong Style Evolved at WrestleCon and April’s Capital Collision in Washington, DC, and Collision in Philadelphia shows.