NJPW has announced the participants in each block for the G1 Climax 32 tournament that is set to begin on July 16 in Hokkaido and conclude on August 18 at Nippon Budokan:
A BLOCK
- Kazuchika Okada
- Toru Yano
- Tom Lawlor
- Jeff Cobb
- JONAH
- Bad Luck Fale
- Lance Archer
B BLOCK
- Jay White
- Tomohiro Ishii
- SANADA
- Tama Tonga
- Great-O-Khan
- Chase Owens
- Taichi
C BLOCK
- Hiroshi Tanahashi
- Hirooki Goto
- Tetsuya Naito
- Zack Sabre Jr.
- Aaron Henare
- KENTA
- EVIL
D BLOCK
- Will Ospreay
- YOSHI-HASHI
- Shingo Takagi
- David Finlay
- Juice Robinson
- El Phantasmo
- Yujiro Takahashi