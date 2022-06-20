NJPW has announced the participants in each block for the G1 Climax 32 tournament that is set to begin on July 16 in Hokkaido and conclude on August 18 at Nippon Budokan:

A BLOCK

Kazuchika Okada

Toru Yano

Tom Lawlor

Jeff Cobb

JONAH

Bad Luck Fale

Lance Archer

B BLOCK

Jay White

Tomohiro Ishii

SANADA

Tama Tonga

Great-O-Khan

Chase Owens

Taichi

C BLOCK

Hiroshi Tanahashi

Hirooki Goto

Tetsuya Naito

Zack Sabre Jr.

Aaron Henare

KENTA

EVIL

D BLOCK