NJPW has announced a huge match for the vacant IWGP World Heavyweight Title to take place at the upcoming Dominion event.

The match will see Kazuchika Okada take on Shingo Takagi for the vacant IWGP World Heavyweight Title. As noted, Will Ospreay was forced to vacate the title earlier this month due to a neck injury.

On a related note, NJPW has also announced that Dominion will be delayed by one day due to Japan extending the COVID-19 state of emergency in Osaka, and to stay in compliance with restrictions on local weekend events. The event was scheduled for Sunday, June 6, but the new date is Monday, June 7.

NJPW noted in their announcement, “New Japan Pro-Wrestling recognizes and deeply apologizes for the inconvenience caused by the sudden postponement. We humbly ask for your understanding. All tickets already purchased for the event will be valid. Please retain your ticket. Ticket holders are also eligible for a refund should they be unable to attend at the rescheduled date and time. More details will be made available soon. Any tickets purchased from convenience stores and other outlets listed under the original date will also still be valid. Events in other prefectures affected by states of emergency may also be subject to change. Please keep checking official news sources for more information. Live, English coverage of Dominion will take place on NJPW World as scheduled. Again, New Japan Pro-Wrestling deeply apologizes for any inconvenience caused and appreciates your understanding.”

Dominion will take place on Monday, June 7 from Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan. The event will stream on NJPW World with English commentary. Below is the current card:

Vacant IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Yoh vs. El Desperado (c)

Kota Ibushi vs. Jeff Cobb

