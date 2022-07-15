New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that company star Yuto Nakashima is dealing with an injury, and will not be able to compete on the undercard for the upcoming G1 Climax tournament. Full details, including Nakashima’s replacement, can be found below.

Yuto Nakashima, who was scheduled to compete on G1 Climax 32 undercards July 16 in Sapporo and July 20 in Sendai, is still recovering from a left elbow injury and will not be able to compete.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Nakashima wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

The following changes have been made to the two G1 cards:

July 16, Sapporo

1st Match

Kosei Fujita & Yuto Nakashima vs Tom Lawlor & Royce Isaacs –>

Kosei Fujita vs Tom Lawlor

July 20, Sendai

3rd Match

YOSHI-HASHI & Kazuchika Okada vs Yuto Nakashima & Toru Yano –>

YOSHI-HASHI & Kazuchika Okada vs Ryohei Oiwa & Toru Yano

We join fans in continuing to wish Nakashima a full and speedy recovery.