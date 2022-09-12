New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, and YOH) defend the IWGP NEVER Six-Man titles against House of Torture (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and SHO) at the September 18th event in Beppu. Full details can be found below.

The semi main event in Beppu on September 18 will see the NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag team Championships decided as the CHAOS side of YOH, Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI defend against HOUSE OF TORTURE’s EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi and SHO.

CHAOS won the titles back in July thanks to Toru Yano shutting the interfering H.O.T members in a dog cage, a scene that has led to repercussions as EVIL’s crew have been trying to get revenge all the way through the Burning Spirit tour.

With a regular tag match clearly not satisfying either team, the decision has been made to conduct the title bout under Tornado Dog Cage Survival rules. For the first time ever, this unique bout will see tornado rules apply- there will be no tags, and submissions and pinfalls can count by anyone on anyone. Additionally, in each of the four sides of the ring at ringside will be a dog cage. Teams can opt to lock an opponent inside one of the four cages to eliminate them from the match. Should all three members of a team be shut in a cage, the match will end.

Who will come out on top in this unique environment? Find out in Beppu September 18 live or in English on demand on NJPW World!