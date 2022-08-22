NJPW has announced the first two bouts for its Declaration of Power event on October 10.

Jay White will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Title against Tama Tonga, the only man to defeat White in the G1 Climax 32 tournament.

Kazuchika Okada, who won the G1 Climax 32 tournament, will wrestle JONAH, who picked up a victory over Okada in the tournament, at the event. NJPW issued the following: