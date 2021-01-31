New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the full lineup for next week’s NJPW STRONG episode, which will feature current IWGP United States champion Jon Moxley speaking for the first time since his surprise attack on KENTA during last week’s show. The Purveyor of Violence will be defending against the Bullet Club member at the February 26th New Beginning USA special. Check out the details, including the full lineup for the February 5th event, below.

After Jon Moxley made his shocking appearance at Lion’s break Contender, he left with the words ‘however we gotta get it done, we’ll get it done,’ when it came to their IWGP US Championship match. That match is now official for February 26, and Moxley will be on NJPW STRONG to give his thoughts on the most anticpated match in professional wrestling this Friday!

FULL LINEUP FOR NEXT WEEK’S NJPW STRONG:

– TJP versus Rey Horus

– Kevin Knight versys The DKC

– Jon Moxley addresses KENTA

-Misterioso/Adrian Quest/Bateman/Jordan Clearwater versus Brody King/Barrett Brown/ Sterling Riegel/Logan Riegel

– Bateman, Misterioso, Adrian Quest & Jordan Clearwater vs Brody King, Barrett Brown, Sterling Riegel & Logan Riegel