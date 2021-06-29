New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced three matchups for this Friday’s special Fireworks Frenzy edition of STRONG. Check out the card below.
-Fred Rosser versus Bateman
-Jordan Clearwater versus Hikuleo
-Lio Rush versus Adrian Quest
Friday 10/9c on an all new #njpwSTRONG!
STRONG celebrates Independence Day weekend with Fireworks Frenzy and three singles matchups!
