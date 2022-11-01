The lineup has been confirmed for NJPW TAMASHII in Sydney on November 13.

The event will be headlined by IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori taking on Mick Moretti. Here is the card:

– Taiji Ishimori vs. Mick Moretti

– Michael Richards & Andrew Villalobos vs. Ricky South & Caveman Ugg

– Aaron Solo vs. Lyrebird Luchi

– Jack Bonza, Bad Luck Fale, & KENTA vs. Mat Rogers & The VeloCities (Jude London & Paris De Silva)

– Jeff Cobb vs. Carter Deams

– Matt Diamond & Robbie Eagles vs. Jake Taylor & Richard Mulu

– Unsocial Jordan vs. Jordan Allan-Wright