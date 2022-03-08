New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing this week’s broadcast lineup for the promotion’s programming on AXS TV. Full details can be found below.

Thursday at 10/9c, watch NJPW on AXS TV, with two championship matchups!

Two tag-team championships are on the line tonight, starting with a massive eight-man bout for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team titles as defending champions Tiger Mask and Robbie Eagles face their toughest challenge yet against the teams of El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori, Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi, and El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru.

Then, Bullet Club seeks to add to their ever-growing accolades as members EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi step into the ring against CHAOS duo Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI for the IWGP Tag Team Championships!

It’s all 10e, right after IMPACT on AXS!