New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the recent IWGP Junior Heavyweight title matchup between Taiji Ishimori and Hiromu Takahashi from New Japan Road will be airing on this week’s broadcast on AXS TV. Full details are below.

NJPW continues on AXS this Thursday at 10/9c after IMPACT wrestling, with action from the New Japan Road in a sold out Korakuen Hall.

Taiji Ishimori faces the challenge of Best of the Super Jr. winner Hiromu Takahashi in a certifiable match of the year candidate, and post match events that aren’t to be missed!

Watch it all this Thursday night on AXS and Fight Network in select international markets!