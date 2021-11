New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following:

Every Thursday night on the Roku Channel, fans can catch some incredible action from the NJPW archives airing on international TV for the very first time! This week, Kota Ibushi faces the challenge of Tetsuya Naito, while CHAOS and G.o.D do battle over IWGP Tag gold!

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!