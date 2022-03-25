New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced six matchups for their April 10th NJPW STRONG Mutiny tapings, which take place from the Vermont in Hollywood California. Check it out below.

-Jay White vs. Hikuleo

-Chris Dickinson vs. Ren Narita

-Fred Rosser vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew Handicap match

-Blake Christian vs. David Finlay

-Fred Yehi/Kevin Knight/The DKC vs. Stray Dog Army

-Adrian Quest/Alex Coughlin/Rocky Romero vs. JR Kratos/Black Tiger/Danny Limelight

