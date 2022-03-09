New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing more matchups for the March 20th Strong Style Evolved, which takes place from the Coliseum in Tampa/St. Petersburgh Florida. Check out the new matches, as well as the updated lineup, below.

-Tom Lawlor versus Clark Connors for the NJPW STRONG Openweight championship

-Buddy Matthews versus Yuya Uemura

-Fred Rosser/Eddie Kingston versus Fred Yehi/Daniel Garcia

-Rocky Romero/Wheeler Yuta versus JR Kratos/Black Tiger

-Jay White open challenge

-Blake Christian versus Shane “Swerve” Strickland

-Mascara Dorada versus TJP

-Ren Narita versus Jay Lethal

-FinJuice versus JONAH/Shane Haste

-Karl Fredericks versus Josh Alexander

-John SKyler versus Big Damo

-Andy Brown versus Hikuleo

-Kevin Knight versus The DKC