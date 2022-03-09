New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing more matchups for the March 20th Strong Style Evolved, which takes place from the Coliseum in Tampa/St. Petersburgh Florida. Check out the new matches, as well as the updated lineup, below.
The card is complete for Tampa/St.Pete March 20!
-Tom Lawlor versus Clark Connors for the NJPW STRONG Openweight championship
-Buddy Matthews versus Yuya Uemura
-Fred Rosser/Eddie Kingston versus Fred Yehi/Daniel Garcia
-Rocky Romero/Wheeler Yuta versus JR Kratos/Black Tiger
-Jay White open challenge
-Blake Christian versus Shane “Swerve” Strickland
-Mascara Dorada versus TJP
-Ren Narita versus Jay Lethal
-FinJuice versus JONAH/Shane Haste
-Karl Fredericks versus Josh Alexander
-John SKyler versus Big Damo
-Andy Brown versus Hikuleo
-Kevin Knight versus The DKC