New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the card for both nights of the New Beginning in Sapporo event, which takes place on February 4th & February 5th. Check out who will be in action below.

February sees the snow pile up in Sapporo, but the action will be hotter than ever. A traditional scene of shocking events and incredible matches, Hokkai Kita Yell sees two nights of the New Beginning the weekend of February 4 and 5, with some massive matchups.

New Beginning in Sapporo (2/4)

-Tetsuya Naito vs. Shota Umino

-Will Ospreay vs. Taichi

-Akira & TJP vs. DOUKI & Yoshinobu Kanemaru for the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship

-YOH, Rysuke Taguchi, Toru Yano & Kazuchika Okada vs. BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA

-Master Wato, Tama Tonga, Hikuleo & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, Jay White & KENTA

-YOSHI-HASHi, Yuto Nakashima, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto vs. Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste, Kosei Fujita & Zack Sabre Jr.

-El Desperado, Ren Narita, Ryohei Oiwa & Minoru Suzuki vs. SHO, Dick Togo, EVIl & Yujiro Takahashi

-Oskar Leube vs. Great-O-Khan

New Beginning in Sapporo (2/5)

-YOH vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

-Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr. for the NJPW World Television Championship

-Bishamon vs. TMDk for the IWGP Tag Team Championship

-Jado, Hikuleo, & Tama Tonga vs. Jay White, Gedo & El Phantasmo

-Master Wato & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Taiji Ishimori & KENTA

-Yuto Nakashima, Ren Narita, Del Desperado & Minoru Suzuki vs. Dick Togo, SHO, EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi

-Shota Umino, Rysuke Taguchi, Toru Yano & Kazuchika Okada vs. BUSHI, SANADA, Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi

-Franceso Akira, Will Ospreay, TJP, & Great-O-Khan vs. TAKA Michinoku, DOUKI, Taichi, & Yoshinobu Kanemaru