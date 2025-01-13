New Japan Pro Wrestling has their schedule mapped out for the first-half of 2025, including several international dates, with multiple shows planned for the United States.

On Monday, the official website for the promotion at NJPW1972.com announced over 18 shows scheduled between January and September, including the opening night and finals of the G1 Climax 35 Tournament.

Featured below is the complete announcement with the full schedule of NJPW shows for 2025:

A big schedule of big events to come in 2025! Major cards in Japan added to big international schedule Bushiroad’s New Year event on January 13 saw NJPW participating, with the first announcements of major cards to come through the summer. Added to the busy international schedule for the start of the year, it’s shaping up to be an unmissable 2025! Major events to come: Tuesday, February 11: NEW BEGINNING in OSAKA, EDION Arena Osaka Thursday, March 6: NJPW 53RD ANNIVERSARY, Ota-ku Gymnasium Thursday, March 20: NEW JAPAN CUP FINAL, Ao-re Nagaoka Saturday, April 5: Ryogoku Sumo Hall Friday, April 11: WINDY CITY RIOT, Wintrust Arena Chicago Saturday, April 26: Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall Saturday May 3 & Sunday May 4: Fukuoka International Center Friday, May 9: RESURGENCE, Toyota Arena Ontario CA Sunday, June 1: BEST OF THE SUPER Jr. 32 FINAL, Ota-ku Gymnasium Sunday, June 15: Osaka Jo Hall Sunday, June 29: Dolphin’s Arena, Nagoya Friday, July 4: Tokyo Budokan Saturday, July 19 & Sunday July 20: G1 CLIMAX 35 OPENING WEEKEND, Hokkai Kita-Yell Saturday, August 16 & Sunday August 17: G1 CLIMAX 35 FINALS, Ariake Arena Sunday, August 24: FORBIDDEN DOOR LONDON Mid September: Hokkaido Tour